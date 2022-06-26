NEW DELHI: Dharma Productions' latest film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is having an impressive run at the Box Office. The film, which raked in Rs 9.28 crore as an opening figure, gathered speed on the next day and witnessed a jump in the collection. With this massive jump, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' added Rs 12 crore nett to its total figure and now stands with the net collection of Rs 21 crore.

As per trade pundits, the film got a solid push of 35 per cent on the second day of its release. Writing about the film collections, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JugJuggJeeyo gets a solid 35.24% push on Day 2...#Delhi, #NCR, #Gujarat lead, followed by #Mumbai, #Pune, #Chandigarh, #Bengaluru... Mass circuits improve, should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 37 cr [+/-] weekend total... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr. Total: Rs 21.83 cr. India biz."

Going by the current trend, the film's business is going on the expected lines. However, it remains to be seen if it manages to grow further on Sunday. It is noteworthy that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is still going strong at the Box Office despite that the film has been made available on OTT.

Speaking of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', the star cast includes Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Neetu Kapoor makes her big-screen comeback with 'Jug jugg Jeeyo', her first project in seven years. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the feature debut of YouTuber Prajakta Koli.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It has got a thumbs up from the audience.

During the film promotion, Varun had revealed that 'JugJugg Jeeyo' was offered an OTT release during the pandemic. "You know, Karan is a big name in this industry and he has in-depth knowledge about the whole box office game. He watched and loved the film and decided to release it in theatres. We had offers from OTT platforms for its direct OTT release with good financial deals. But he is taking the risk of releasing it theatrically. Even I have a share in the film as a producer because we had to restructure the finance post the pandemic," Varun had told IANS.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.

Following several delays due to COVID-19 pandemic, the film finally had a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

