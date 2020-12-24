‘Kaagaz’ trailer shows Pankaj Tripathi tussle with system to prove he’s alive; watch

New Delhi: The trailer of Pankaj Tripathi -starrer ‘Kaagaz’ was dropped on Thursday (December 24). The trailer features Pankaj in the lead as Bharat Lal who has been declared ‘dead’ in the official government papers. The movie is about his struggle to prove himself alive and undo the wrong done to him and several others like him.

The film will premiere on Zee 5 on January 7, 2021, and is produced by Salman Khan Films. It will be released in 190 countries.

Speaking at the trailer launch preview, Pankaj said, “ OTT is a big platform and it is because of this platform that we can reach such a large audience.”

“If we release ‘Kaagaz’ in cinema halls, audiences around the world will not be able to watch it,” he added.

‘Kaagaz’ is helmed by Satish Kaushik who also plays a prominent role in the movie as the clever lawyer. He has also written the screenplay of the film. It is based on the true story of the struggles of Lal Bihari Mritak, a farmer belonging to a small village.

Satish said that he had a great experience directing and acting in ‘Kaagaz’. He further stated, “We often shoot films in several countries or cities, but shooting this film in villages was a lot of fun.”

The film’s star cast also includes Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhya among others.