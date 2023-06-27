Kafas: Sharman Joshi, Mona Singh Say 'They've Touched Sensitive Topic'

Mumbai: Actors Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh on Monday talked about their recently released drama series 'Kafas'. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sharman said, "It is a wonderful story. When I read the idea and script, I fell in love with it and wanted to be a part of it. Fortunately, everything went well and I became a part of this show."

Helmed by Sahil Sangha, the show is currently streaming on the OTT platform Sony Liv. Mona, on the other hand, told ANI, "The script is beautiful. We have touched such a sensitive topic. Such shows spark a lot of conversations in society. And somewhere I feel that as actors it is our moral duty that we do such projects which will bring a change in society somewhere.

Mona and Sharman have earlier worked together in '3 Idiots'. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani '3 Idiots' was released in the year 2009 and received a massive response from fans and critics. It also starred Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and R Madhavan.

A few months back, a video of Aamir, Sharman and R Madhavan surfaced on social media which hinted towards the sequel of the blockbuster film '3 Iditos', later it was revealed that the trio collaborated for an ad campaign.

Talking about it, Sharman said, "The Sequel of '3 Idiots' will be made when it is to be made. Many of you did not like this campaign because you felt that we disappointed you very badly. Let's hope that in the coming time Raju sir will come up with the sequel of '3 Idiots' and we will be able to do that."

Vivan Bhathena, Preeti Jhangiani and Mikail Gandhi are also a part of the show.