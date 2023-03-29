topStoriesenglish2589216
Kajol Gives A Shoutout To Hubby Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, Calls It 'Paisa Vasool'

`Bholaa` is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit `Kaithi`. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise."

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
  • The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

New Delhi: Kajol has heaped praise on her husband, actor Ajay Devgn`s upcoming release `Bholaa`.On Wednesday, Kajol attended the special screening of `Bholaa`. After watching the film, she took to Instagram and shared her review.

She wrote, "Must must must watch. Full paisa vasool. Ajay, I was clapping and cheering throughout. #Bholaa releasing tomorrow in 3D."

The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bholaa marks Ajay`s fourth directorial film after `U, Me aur Hum` in 2008, `Shivaay` in 2016, and `Runwav 34` in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Tabu in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.

