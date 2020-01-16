हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Devi

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan showcase women power in short film 'Devi' first look poster!

'Devi' is produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films. 

Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan showcase women power in short film &#039;Devi&#039; first look poster!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood is at an experimental stage at present where different stories and rich content is being welcomed by the audiences with open arms. Similarly, a short film titled 'Devi' is in the offing which is helmed by Priyanka Banerjee.

The movie marks Kajol and Shruti Haasan's debut in short movies genre. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of 'Devi'. He wrote: #Kajol, #ShrutiHaasan, #NehaDhupia, #NeenaKulkarni, #MuktaBarve, #SandhyaMhatre, #RamaJoshi, #ShivaniRaghuvanshi and #YashaswiniDayama... #FirstLook of short film #Devi... Directed by Priyanka Banerjee... Produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films.

'Devi' is produced by Electric Apples Entertainment for Large Short Films. It has an all-women force with the likes of Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama in lead roles.

Debutant filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee has also written the screenplay. Reportedly, the short film was shot in flat 2 days.

 

 

 

