Shershaah

Kamal Haasan's Shershaah review will make Sidharth Malhotra's 'chest swell with pride' - Here's why!

The legendary actor-filmmaker turned politician Kamal Haasan watched war drama Shershaah recently and his review is hogging all the attention. He not only enjoyed the film but also appreciated the young talent. 

Kamal Haasan's Shershaah review will make Sidharth Malhotra's 'chest swell with pride' - Here's why!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: The legendary actor-filmmaker turned politician Kamal Haasan watched war drama Shershaah recently and his review is hogging all the attention. He not only enjoyed the film but also appreciated the young talent. 

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.(1/2)

Thanks @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work. (2/2)

Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah - a war film based on the life and times of Captain Vikram Batra premiered on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Independence Day on August 12, 2021. 

It has garnered positive reviews from all walks of life, making it a major hit that has once again breathed life into Sidharth's dipping movie career.

Shershaah, a war drama on the true-life events of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan in 1999, tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra, a celebrated Indian army hero who selflessly lost his life whilst saving a fellow soldier during a war which would etch itself into Indian history. 

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

It also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. 

It has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.

 

ShershaahKamal HaasanSidharth MalhotraKiara Advanishershaah reviewWar DramaCaptain Vikram BatraKargil war
