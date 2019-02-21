Kangana Ranaut kickstarts 'Panga' with 'Manikarnika' celebrations—See inside

New Delhi: Firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut has emerged as one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. Her maiden venture as a director, 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' established Kangana as a successful filmmaker as well.

The talented actress has now kickstarted her work on Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'. And on her first schedule, the 'Panga' team congratulated her for the stupendous success of period drama 'Manikarnika' with little cake-cutting celebrations.

Check it out here:

In 'Manikarnika', Kangana played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti.

Meanwhile, 'Panga' features Kangana, Jassi Gill and Neena Gupta in lead roles. It happens to be a story of a family and their journey together. Hopes are high from 'Panga' is helmed by Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi fame director Ashwiny.