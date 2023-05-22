Kangana Ranaut-R Madhavan’s ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ Clocks 8 Years

New Delhi: It's been eight years since the release of the iconic Bollywood film, ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, and the magic it created continues to resonate with audiences around the globe. Directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring the charismatic duo of R. Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, this romantic comedy-drama has firmly etched its place in the hearts of millions. The film was an extraordinary success, captivating both critics and moviegoers alike. Its box office triumph and the accolades it garnered are a testament to its enduring popularity.

In ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, we witness the enthralling journey of Tanuja "Tanu" Trivedi and Manoj "Manu" Sharma, two characters who won over audiences with their distinctive charm. R. Madhavan's portrayal of the sincere and lovable Manu resonated deeply with viewers, adding an extra layer of authenticity to the film and Kangana Ranaut delivered a brilliant performance in the dual roles of Tanu and Datto.

Reflecting on the film's success and its impact, R. Madhavan shared, "It's hard to believe that it has been eight years since the release of 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns.' This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am overwhelmed by the love and support it continues to receive even today. I am grateful to the incredible team behind the film and the audiences for making this journey so memorable."

Aanand L Rai shares, "Tanu Weds Manu just marked its anniversary and wow Tanu Weds Manu returns has completed eight years. Time flies truly. This film was such a fun one to direct and has been one of my favorite projects to work on. It also allowed me to make the best use of Madhavan and Kangana's talent. I am so happy the film is such a classic in today's times."

Not only did the film excel in storytelling, but it also featured a stellar ensemble cast that contributed to its success. Actors such as Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhasker, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Jimmy Sheirgill delivered memorable performances, elevating the film to new heights.

‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ continues to be celebrated as a classic in Indian cinema. Its memorable dialogues, foot-tapping music, and unforgettable characters have left an indelible mark on the hearts of movie enthusiasts worldwide. Aanand L Rai has ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ along with ‘Jhimma 2’ in the pipeline and the audiences can't wait to experience the forthcoming projects.