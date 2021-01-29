हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a political period drama

The actress had always maintained that her films are a way of speaking her mind about political and social issues. After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has come onboard another film with a political background. 

Kangana Ranaut to play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a political period drama
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. The actress said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut keeps making headlines, either for her stellar performances in films or her social media presence.

The actress had always maintained that her films are a way of speaking her mind about political and social issues. After completing the shoot of Thalaivi, Kangana has come onboard another film with a political background. The actress will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. Kangana said the yet-untitled film is not a biopic and has also revealed that many prominent actors will be a part of the upcoming project. 

"Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India," said Kangana, in a statement released by her office.

"Many prominent actors will be part of this film and of course I am looking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," said the actress. Kangana added that "the film is based on a book", although she did not elaborate on which written work. The actress will produce the film that will feature Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Director Sai Kabir, who worked with Kangana earlier in "Revolver Rani" will write the story and screenplay, and also direct the project. The period film will be mounted on a very big scale, and have actors portraying Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai, and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other prominent figures. Kabir flew to Bhopal where the actress is currently shooting for Dhaakad and has already done a few sittings with the actress. The screenplay is ready, according to sources. Other than Dhakaad, Kangana Ranaut also has film Tejas in the pipeline. Kangana in a statement said, "Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men & women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie."

Along with Aparajita Ayodhya, Recently the actress also announced that she will star in the second instalment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda.

 

