Kangana Ranaut Visits Israel Embassy, Meets Ambassador Naor Gilon Ahead Of Tejas Release

New Delhi: As much as Tejas is nearing its release date, Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to take the spirit of the nation's courage across the country that she is going to bring to the big screens with the film. Continuing the spree, the actress has now met the Israel ambassador to Bharat, Naor Gilon.

Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill is going to narrate the story of story of courage and bravery of the Bharat soldiers. Seems like, the actress is fully drenched in the same spirit. While Kangana has been taking the film on different platforms, right from, television shows to the Ministry Of Bharat, now she has reached the Israel embassy. Recently, the actress went on to meet the Israel ambassador to Bharat, Naor Gilon. Looking at the devastating condition in Israel, it was indeed a courageous move from the actress to support the nation and strengthen the relations of both countries.

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media and shared a video of her meeting with Naor Gilon. She further jotted down the caption, "My heart goes out to Israel. Our hearts are bleeding too. Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon. @IsraelinIndia"

My heart goes out to Israel.

Our hearts are bleeding too.

Here’s my conversation with Israel’s ambassador to Bharat Naor Gilon. @IsraelinIndia pic.twitter.com/yIuUPognN1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2023

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th, 2023.