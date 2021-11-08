हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut welcomes Avneet Kaur onoard for her film 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' fame actor Avneet Kaur will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Kangana Ranaut's debut production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga' fame actor Avneet Kaur will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in Kangana Ranaut's debut production 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared the first look of Avneet from the upcoming film.

 

In the poster, Avneet can be seen wearing a red sequin dress.

"Chalo toh chaand tak, nahin toh shaam tak. Meet Tasleem Khan urf tiku," she wrote alongside the image.

 

Avneet has been paired opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the project. Nawazuddin will don the role of Sheru in 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

Kangana also shared that the shoot of the film has already started.

 

"Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru...Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins," she wrote.

'Tiku Weds Sheru' will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

 

