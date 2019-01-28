हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika on a record-breaking spree, sets Box Office on fire

Check out the collections

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s Manikarnika on a record-breaking spree, sets Box Office on fire

New Delhi: Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's magnum opus Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi opened to a slow start but has shown stupendous growth during the weekend.  The film locked horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray which is performing extremely well in Maharashtra. However, the clash did not affect Manikarnika as the film has gained its momentum at the B.O.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Manikarnika has an excellent weekend... Crosses ₹ 40 cr mark after a sluggish start [Day 1]... Kangana’s biggest opener... Delhi, NCR, UP, Punjab and Rajasthan have performed best... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 42.55 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

The film, produced by Zee Studios had been released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress worked hard for acing her part with rigorous horse riding and sword fighting training.

The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The film also marked popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and her performance too has been lauded by fans.
 

Kangana RanautThackerayManikarnikaBox Office collections
