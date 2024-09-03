Mumbai: While Kangana still awaits the green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to release her film 'Emergency', a new project of hers has been announced. On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X and shared that Kangana has come on board to headline 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'.

"KANGANA RANAUT TO STAR IN 'BHARAT BHHAGYA VIDDHAATA'... #KanganaRanaut will essay the central role in #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata... The film will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements," he wrote.

KANGANA RANAUT TO STAR IN 'BHARAT BHHAGYA VIDDHAATA'... #KanganaRanaut will essay the central role in #BharatBhhagyaViddhaata... The film will showcase the remarkable stories of ordinary people and their extraordinary achievements.



Directed and written by #ManojTapadia - whose… pic.twitter.com/puHtxckto9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 3, 2024

Manoj Tapadia will direct the film. Produced by Babita Ashiwal (Eunoia Films) and Adi Sharmaa (Floating Rocks Entertainment), 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' "centres on the people without whom the country would cease to function--the working-class heroes, the blue-collar employees."

On collaborating with Kangana, Babita Ashiwa in a note shared by the film's team said, "Working on this project has been incredibly rewarding. Our goal is to create content that captivates our audience. With Kangana on board, we are confident the movie will strike the right chord."

As per the makers, the film "aims to spotlight the invaluable contributions of these everyday individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes."

Meanwhile, Kangana is waiting for the release of her film 'Emergency', which delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977.

Last week, Kangana took to social media and revealed that her much-anticipated political drama 'Emergency' is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Despite earlier reports suggesting that 'Emergency' had received clearance from the CBFC, Kangana disclosed that the film's certification is currently on hold.

"There have been rumours circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was on hold due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board," Kangana said.

"There is pressure being put on us to remove certain scenes, such as the assassination of Indira Gandhi, the Punjab riots, and more. Now, I don't know what else to show. What are we supposed to do--blackout the film during these scenes? This is unbelievable to me, and I am deeply sorry for the current state of thinking in this country," she added.

'Emergency' also stars Anupam Kher and late Satish Kaushik. It was earlier slated to be released on September 6.