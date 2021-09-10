Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii full movie leaked online for free download on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, others

NEW DELHI: Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited political biographical drama 'Thalaivii', where she is seen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has finally arrived in theatres. However, there's a disappointment for the actress and makers, who have been leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the film becomes a hit.

Barely hours after the film arrived in theatres, the movie was reportedly leaked on torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy. According to Bollywoodlife reports, the film is available for free streaming on various piracy websites like Tamilrockerz, Movierulz, Telegram.

Jayalalitha's biopic is not the first movie to face the brunt of piracy, unfortunately, almost all big blockbusters get leaked online a few hours after the release. 'Thalaivii' has also been released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

It is to be noted that Kangana recently had an ugly fight with theatre's owners, who raised questions over the short time gap between its theatrical and digital release.

The film revolves around the life and rise to power of Jayalalithaa who ruled the hearts of people as she became the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. 'Thalaivii', which was simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages, is directed by AL Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, Madhan Karky and Rajat Arora. It also features Arvind Swami, Nassar and Bhagyashree in key roles.