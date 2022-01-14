हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kapil Sharma's biopic 'Funkaar' announced, to be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh

Kapil Sharma currently hosts 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He also forayed into film acting with Abbas Mustan-directed comedy 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' in 2015 and later starred in historical-drama 'Firangi'.

Kapil Sharma's biopic 'Funkaar' announced, to be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame Mrighdeep Singh
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Popular comic and TV show host Kapil Sharma's life story is set to be told on the big screen with an upcoming biographical drama movie, a producer announced on Friday. Titled 'Funkaar', the film will be helmed by 'Fukrey' fame director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Mahaveer Jain will produce the movie under the banner Lyca Productions.

"Looking forward to bringing to the audience the story of India's most beloved Funkaar. Kapil Sharma," Lamba said in a statement.

Jain, who earlier backed Rajinikanth's '2.0' as well as upcoming films like Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Ram Setu', said the team is excited to present Sharma's life story to the world. "Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life and laughter. We are proud to present comedy super star Kapil Sharma's untold story on the big screen, in a big way," he said.

Sharma, who hails from Amritsar, rose to fame after winning the comedy reality television show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2007.

The 40-year-old comedian continued performing acts for reality shows till he launched his own show 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', under his banner K9 Productions in 2013, that propelled him to further popularity.

Sharma currently hosts 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He also forayed into film acting with Abbas Mustan-directed comedy 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' in 2015 and later starred in historical-drama 'Firangi'.

He is awaiting the release of his debut comedy special 'Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet', which will premiere on Netflix on January 28.

