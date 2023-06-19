Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Star-Studded Wedding Reception: Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Attend

Mumbai: Actor-politician Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday afternoon. Later in the evening, Karan and Drisha hosted a lavish wedding reception for their industry friends and family members. The event was a star-studded affair with several A-listers from the tinsel town in attendance.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Subhash Ghai, Raj Babbar and others were seen gracing the event to bless the newlyweds on their on their journey ahead.

While for the reception, Salman arrived in elegance sporting a deep blue suit. He was seen smiling at the cameras.

Aamir was seen in kurta and denim pants for the occasion. He teamed up it with simple-framed spectacles and flaunted a moustache.

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen arriving hand-in-hand at the reception.

Jackie Shroff arrived at the reception in his unique style. He was seen wearing a blue coat with jeans.

Soon to be debutant Ahaan Panday posed with his mom Deanne Panday at the wedding reception of Karan Deol and Drishya Acharya.

Raj Babbar chose a black suit for the occasion.

Subhash Ghai was spotted with Suniel Shetty. Ace filmmaker was also seen at the reception of Karan Deol. Suniel Shetty graced the special occasion. While 'Taal' director opted for the Kurta set, Suniel looked stunning in a black suit.

Film director Rajiv Rai arrived at the reception in a black suit that he teamed up with a white shirt and a tie.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra, Shatrughan Sinha, Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginny Chatrath were also seen attending the reception.

Drisha donned a floor-length embellished gown for the special occasion. She wore diamond jewellery as accessories and had her hair loose. Karan chose a black tuxedo, which made him appear dashing. While the paparazzi took images of them together, they could be seen smiling.

Sunny Deol was seen distributing sweets at his son's reception.

Earlier, Karan Deol also shared a wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "You are my today and all of my tomorrows..The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!"

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. She is a fashion designer and granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya. Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.