Karan Johar

Karan Johar announces film on C Sankaran Nair, Karan Tyagi to direct it

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday June 29 Karan shared a post about his upcoming movie and captioned it as, “Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi. More details to follow soon, stay tuned”.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Pandemic doesn’t seem to stop director-Producer Karan Johar, who has announced a film on the lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a ‘legendary courtroom battle’ against the British government in India on the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The Dharma Production film is expected to go on floors shortly.

The note shared by the director describes C Sankaran as someone who ‘ignited the freedom struggle across the country’.

“Sankaran Nair’s bravery ignited the freedom struggle across the country and is a testament to the power of fighting for the truth.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The movie is an adaptation of the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ written by Raghu Palat, who is the great grandson of Shankar Nair. The cast of the film is yet to be announced by the production house.

