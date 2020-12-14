Karan Johar gets nostalgic as ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ turns 19

New Delhi: Director-actor Karan Johar celebrated his multistarrer family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham on its 19th anniversary on Monday by posting a video from the film. He also said in the post that the film will always be a blessing in his filmography.

The video he shared is made of a compilation of scenes from his 2001 directorial. The video was made by Dharma Productions and the filmmaker reposted it from his Twitter account and said, “We are eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way! Thank you so much.”

We are eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way! Thank you so much #19YearsOfK3G https://t.co/UejEcrk5hw — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 14, 2020

Karan shared the same video by Dharma Productions and penned a longer heartfelt note for his Instagram post.

Being thankful for film, Karan wrote "#19yearsofK3G... I continue to be eternally grateful for the abundant love that continues to come our way... this film will always be a blessing in my filmography... thank you for all memes, memories and moments in the past 19 years!"

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan. This was his second directorial after the romantic drama "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" (1998), and continued Johar's blockbuster run at the box office.