NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celebrity from the tinsle town to foray into the digital world. The actress is all set to kick-start work on acclaimed filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's next 'The Devotion of Suspect X' in West Bengal's Kalimpong.

Kareena will be seen sharing the screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in this project. As per reports, the project went on the floors recently. Meanwhile, in her free time, Kareena made sure to utilise her time well and spend some time with women of Kalimpong.

Several photos of Kareena's visit to a local family's house have surfaced on social media. In the photos, Kareena can be seen sitting and smiling with a group of women as they gift her a traditional gift. Apart from chatting with women, Kareena also met the West Bengal Police as they all posed for a happy picture.

The actress was also pictured on the streets of Kalimpong as she shot for Sujoy Ghosh's project. As per reports, after the Kalimpong schedule, Sujoy and his team will move to Darjeeling to complete remainder of the shoot.

Meanwhile, Kareena will also be seen in upcoming comedy-drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Aamir Khan. Inspired by the 1994 American film 'Forrest Gump' which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name, the film stars Aamir as the titular character along with Kareena and Naga Chaitanya.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022.