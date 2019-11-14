close

good newwz

Kareena, Kiara, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh show off their goofy side in Good Newwz posters

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Good Newwz posters are out and they show the goofy side of its lead actors—Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The comedy drama is helmed by debutant filmmaker Raj Mehta.

'Good Newwz' is produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar under their respective banners Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the fresh posters:

The film will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

This happens to be Diljit's first film with KJo's Dharma Productions.

Akki has a solid line-up of movies keeping him busy in the coming year.

This year three of his movies—Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 released and turned out to be blockbuster hits at the Box Office. Now, 'Good Newwz' will be his fourth and last release of this year.

Akshay has 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Sooryanvanshi' lined-up for 2020. Recently, he announced 'Bell Bottom' which will go on floors next year and hit the screens in 2021.

Expectations are high from this one as it looks like an out-and-out masala comedy drama.

 

