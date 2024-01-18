trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2711041
'Karmma Calling' Actress Namrata Sheth Reveals She Auditioned For The Role With Hundreds Of Girls

Talking about bagging the role Namrata shares, "I went through several rounds of auditions since it was a role I really wanted to do. I felt very connected to it, when Ruchi met me, she instantly felt like I could be Karmma. She saw the character in me." 

Jan 18, 2024
New Delhi: Actress Namrata Sheth who plays the titular role in Karmma Calling has left fans impressed and charmed with the show's initial glimpses. And recently she revealed that to bag this part she had cut through some severe competition. Namrata will be seen in a never seen avatar before in the upcoming show.

In Karmma Calling,Namrata is seen locking horns with Raveena Tandon. Talking about this, Namrata shared, "There was so much prep involved, and I was so ready to play this role, that by the time we got on to set it was just fun."

Karmma Calling releases on 26th January on Disney Plus Hotstar and we are excited! 

