karni sena

Karni Sena seeks ban on Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj'

'Prithviraj' is an Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi film. This is the second time that the Karni Sena is opposing the release of a film.

Karni Sena seeks ban on Akshay Kumar-starrer &#039;Prithviraj&#039;

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Central government, whether the Censor Board has granted a certificate for the release of movie 'Prithviraj'. The court order came on Thursday on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the release of the film.

The court has fixed the case for hearing in the week commencing February 21. A bench comprising Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice N.K. Jauhri passed the order on the PIL moved by Karni Sena`s vice president Sangeeta Singh. 

The petition sought a ban on the release of the movie, alleging it was presenting a 'wrong and vulgar' picture of Prithviraj, a Hindu emperor, and hence it hurt sentiments. The petitioner said the preview of the movie itself shows that it is controversial.

