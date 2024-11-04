Advertisement
BHOOL BHULAIYAA 3

Kartik Aaryan And Bhushan Kumar Celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Success At Gaiety Galaxy

Kartik Aaryan and producer Bhushan Kumar celebrated the blockbuster success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' proudly displaying a 'Housefull' board.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2024, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kartik Aaryan And Bhushan Kumar Celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Success At Gaiety Galaxy (Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan was recently seen outside the renowned Gaiety Galaxy theatre in Mumbai, beaming with pride as he held up a ‘Housefull’ board alongside producer Bhushan Kumar. The duo celebrated the enthusiastic audience response to their latest horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In a video shared on Aaryan's social media, the actor exuded infectious excitement and expressed his gratitude to fans who flocked to theaters for the much-anticipated sequel.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 achieved an impressive opening day collection of ₹36.60 crores and has surpassed the ₹100 crore mark within just three days of its release, making it the fastest film in Kartik’s illustrious career to reach this milestone.

Returning as Rooh Baba from the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik stars alongside Triptii Dimri, the original Manjulika (Vidya Balan), and her accomplice, Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this eagerly awaited release continues the legacy of Bollywood’s beloved horror-comedy franchise. The film is now enjoying a successful run in cinemas.

