Kartik Aaryan Enjoys Ice Bath In Aesthetic Video From Kashmir - Watch

Srinagar: After wrapping a "power-packed action schedule" of ‘Chandu Champion’, actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated it by enjoying an ice bath in a river in Kashmir. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a ice bath video of himself and captioned it, “Wrapping up a Power Packed Action Schedule with a First time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir, #BucketList #RecoveryMode#ChanduChampion.” As soon as the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ actor posted the video, his fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Actress Huma Qureshi wrote, “Baap re.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted, “The best way to heal.” A few days ago, Kartik shared a video of himself getting a haircut for his role.

In the video, Kartik can be seen sitting on a chair under the tree and getting a haircut. There is a board also with a price list of the haircuts. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Chandu Champion haircut #PedKeNeechein.” 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu.

The film, helmed by Kabir Khan, is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. ‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of 'Satya Prem Ki Katha', which received a positive response from the audience. The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' revolved around Kartik and Kiara's love story. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released in 2022. He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.