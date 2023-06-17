topStoriesenglish2622950
Kartik Aaryan Fans Hail His Swag In Satyaprem Ki Katha's Song 'Gujju Pataka,' Check Out Reactions

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha's latest released song 'Gujju Pataka' has made its place in the hearts of the audience.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

New Delhi: The nation is currently drowned in the melodies of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’. After two romantic songs, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad, the makers dropped an upbeat dance number, 'Gujju Pataka' featuring Kartik Aaryan. Arrived as a perfect dulhe ki entry vala song, it has left everyone grooving to its beats while the hook steps of Kartik are all set to take charge on the dance floors. 

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha's latest released song 'Gujju Pataka' has made its place in the hearts of the audience. In no time, the Netizens took over the entire social media hailing the energy, the grand visuals, and the vibe of the song. Bringing all the vibes of a perfect heroic entry with a massive setup, the song is well studded with electrifying dance moves of Kartik Aaryan bringing some trendsetter hook steps for the audience. 

 

 

 

 

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

