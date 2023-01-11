Kartik Aaryan fever! Fans trend ‘Shehzada Aa Raha Hai’ ahead of its trailer release

New Delhi: Ever since the first look of Kartik Aaryan's highly anticipated action drama 'Shehzada' came out, it created an uncontrollable wave of excitement among fans to witness the young superstar in a never seen before action avatar. Today, Kartik dropped a super cool poster of ‘Shehzada’, announcing the trailer drop tomorrow and of course, it left the fans more excited than ever, and the internet has been proof of the same as they trended "#ShehzadaAaRahaHai", which took the top spot on the list.

The super excited fans couldn't contain their excitement to finally watch the trailer of the young superstar in the action-packed masala entertainer. They took Kartik's caption to channel their feelings on social media as #ShehzadaAaRahaHai trended on No. 1 today, filled with tweets from fans hailing Kartik's swag filled look, excitement to see him in a whole new massy genre, and witness the actor in a power packed action avatar for the first time.

Kartik Aaryan had a super successful 2022 looks like he is going to rule the box office in 2023 also with his first-ever outing in a full-on action and family masala entertainer. While Shehzada is one of the most awaited films of the year, it also marks Kartik's debut as a producer, so we can say that the film is well-studded with many things for his fans to look forward to.

On the work front, besides ‘Shehzada’, Kartik has ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ lined up for this year and will also be seen in the 3rd installment of ‘Aashiqui’. He also has Kabir Khan's untitled next in his kitty.