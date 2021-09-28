हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan gives spooky vibes in new motion poster of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, drops release date - Watch

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles.

Kartik Aaryan gives spooky vibes in new motion poster of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, drops release date - Watch
New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bamzee’s much-awaited horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan posters have been making the right kind of noise ahead of its release. 

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 motion poster has been unveiled and it looks quirky and vibrant featuring Kartik Aaryan. The actor is giving serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit. Kartik took to his social media and shared the motion poster which has him looking creepy with a spooky noise in the background. In the caption, he wrote, "25th MARCH 2022 !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 At a theatre near you !!" 

The film went on and off shooting with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic rising on occasions. Kartik had taken to his social media in August to share a picture with co-actor Tabu and announced that the shoot has begun again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee starring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu is now slated to release in theatres on March 25, 2022!

 

Kartik AaryanBhool Bhulaiyaa 2horror comedyAkshay KumarKartik Aaryan films
