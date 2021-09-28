Kartik Aaryan gives spooky vibes in new motion poster of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, drops release date - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anees Bamzee’s much-awaited horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 starring Kartik Aaryan posters have been making the right kind of noise ahead of its release.

Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 motion poster has been unveiled and it looks quirky and vibrant featuring Kartik Aaryan. The actor is giving serious horror vibes in an all-black outfit. Kartik took to his social media and shared the motion poster which has him looking creepy with a spooky noise in the background. In the caption, he wrote, "25th MARCH 2022 !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 At a theatre near you !!"

The film went on and off shooting with the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic rising on occasions. Kartik had taken to his social media in August to share a picture with co-actor Tabu and announced that the shoot has begun again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Anees Bazmee starring Kartik Aaryan alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu is now slated to release in theatres on March 25, 2022!