Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan is all smiles as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ joins Rs 100-crore club

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is the second instalment of the popular 2007 psychological thriller ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ that featured Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in prominent roles.

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ has crossed Rs 100 crore mark and is also the biggest opening Bollywood film this year. The horror-comedy has left big budget movies like ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ behind to mint moolah at the box-office. The film has earned a cumulative total of Rs 109.92 crore within two weeks of its release. Celebrating the same, Kartik took to his Instagram and posted a photo of himself with a wide smile. He captioned his post, “100 crore wali smile #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 ", with a heart, folded hands, thumbs up and smiling emoji.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film’s impressive box-office collection. "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat... Remains first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films... National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: a, 109.92 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

The sequel is a horror comedy that boasts of a fresh cast including Karthik, Kiara Advani and Tabu. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. 

Post ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik has an interesting lineup of projects that includes Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

