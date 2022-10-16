Kartik Aaryan is back on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Freddy’! Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, on Saturday returned back on the sets of his upcoming film `Freddy`. Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a video on his stories in which he shared a glimpse of a vanity van with the text `Freddy` written on it. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is a romantic thriller which also casts Alaya F in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Last year, in September, the `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2` actor shared a string of pictures on his Instagram account and announced the wrap of the film. Kartik penned the caption, "It`s a Wrap !! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me. #Freddy will see you at the theatres."

Alaya also posted photos and clips from the party on her Instagram handle and wrote the caption, "Ready, steady, Freddy!! IT`S A WRAP!! the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film." The romantic thriller is said to be packed with unpredictable twists and sharp turns.

Meanwhile, he will be also seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in `Satyaprem Ki Katha`. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.He will also be seen in `Shehzada` opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan`s son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.