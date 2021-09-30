हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer 'Freddy' shoot wrapped, actor shares pictures on social media!

Apart from Freddy, Alaya F has an untitled movie with Anurag Kashyap and 'U Turn' with Ekta Kapoor in her lineup. 

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan has been on a roll lately with announcements about his movie lineup. Alaya F too has been busy shooting for upcoming projects. The duo is a fresh pair-up that will grace the screens in their upcoming next 'Freddy'. 

Taking to his social media, Kartik Aaryan shared, "Its a Wrap !! 
A character that will always stay like a shadow with me 
#Freddy will see you at the theatres " 

His caption on the post speaks volumes as he writes, the character will always stay like a shadow with him. Fans can't wait to see what Alaya and Kartik have in store for them. The shoot for Freddy started in the early days of August and the film is now wrapped up in a short period of time. Kartik has been 'all work and no play' about this film, the duo shot for the first schedule in Mahabaleshwar and continued for the second schedule soon after they returned to Mumbai. 

Apart from Freddy, Alaya F has an untitled movie with Anurag Kashyap and 'U Turn' with Ekta Kapoor in her lineup. For Kartik on cards is 'Dhamaka', 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

 

