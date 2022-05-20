MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is making a buzz among the many viewers with its launch. The film, which arrived in theatres on Thursday (May 20), has been receiving positive word of mouth from audience. The lead cast - Kartik Aaryan and Tabu have delivered a performance that have not disappointed the viewers.

Now, barely hours after its release, the film has already been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other pirated platforms. As reported by BollywoodLife, the Anees Bazmee directorial is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz and more sites in HD prints. It is to see if 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's online leak would affect the Box Office collection.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' becomes the latest Bollywood film to have been hit by piracy. In the past, films such as 'KGF: Chpter 2', 'RRR', 'Acharya', 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', 'Runway 34', 'Jersey', 'Gehraiyaan' have been leaked online.

The Hindi-language comedy horror film is the sequel to a 2007 film that was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

As per tarde analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will end the dry spell of Bollywood at the Box Office.

