Kartik Aaryan Reflects On "Chandu Champion" Success: "Will Always Be Grateful”

New Delhi: Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film has captured the hearts of audiences with its compelling storyline and powerful performances.

'Chandu Champion', which hit theatres on June 14, 2024, has not only impressed critics but has also maintained a strong presence at the box office, fueled by positive word-of-mouth. Kartik Aaryan, portraying the character of Murlikant Petkar, a role that demanded intense dedication, expressed his joy and gratitude for the ongoing support the film has garnered.

Taking to social media, Kartik Aaryan shared his sentiments alongside a photo showcasing his sculpted physique, a testament to his rigorous preparation for the role. He credited producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Kabir Khan for their support and guidance throughout the film's journey.

He wrote, "It's been a month since #ChanduChampion released in cinemas and the love and appreciation keeps pouring in.

Will always be grateful to Sajid Sir and Kabir Sir

#Repost

@tridevpandey It's been a month since Chandu Champion hit the theaters, and it's still going strong!

What a journey it has been! @kartikaaryan's 1.5 years of consistent hard workout and determination to do justice to his character has paid off. This picture shows the result of all his training and effort. It proves that anything is possible if you work hard and train well.

#chanduchampion"

Released on June 14, 2024, Chandu Champion's success has been underscored by its ability to resonate with audiences worldwide, marking it as a significant milestone in both Kartik Aaryan's career and in contemporary Indian cinema.