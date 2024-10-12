Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer Sparks Meme Mania As Rooh Baba Takes Over The Internet!

The highly anticipated trailer of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has finally dropped, and it's safe to say the excitement has skyrocketed! Fans are buzzing as the trailer has unleashed a wave of entertainment, setting the internet ablaze with discussions and, of course, memes. The spooky and hilarious elements that have long been associated with the franchise are back in full swing, and this time, Rooh Baba himself is fully immersed in the meme fest!

Kartik Aaryan, reprising his iconic role as Rooh Baba, took to social media to join in the fun, sharing a flood of memes that fans have created since the trailer's release. In his post, he wrote:

"Manjus and I are Feeling Fa-booo-lous With the thunderous response #YeDiwali Bhool Bhuliayaa Vaali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3"

This playful caption shows just how much 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is resonating with audiences, who are already caught up in the frenzy of this horror-comedy madness.

Kartik is set to reprise his beloved role from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', but this time, he's not alone. He'll be sharing the screen with Tripti Dimri, the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and none other than Madhuri Dixit as her partner in crime! Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the movie promises to carry forward the legacy of one of Bollywood's most popular horror-comedy franchises.

Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky thrills, laughter, and endless fun! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024. Stay tuned for more spine-tingling updates!