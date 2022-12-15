Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ teaser to be released in theatres with ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

New Delhi: Ever since the first look of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada was released on his birthday, it left the audience impressed while the young superstar was seen in a different character after Freddy. Now here comes an update from the film that its teaser will be released in theatres with James Cameron’s Avatar 2, which is set to be released on December 16.

As per the sources, "The teaser of Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada will be attached to Avatar: The Way of Water in the theaters that will be released in the theaters on December 16."

Kartik truly left everyone impressed with his brilliant performance in Freddy. This one came as a contrasting avatar from the superstar in the same year as he explored two different kinds of genres like a comic one in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and an intense dark one in ‘Freddy’.

On the work front, other than ‘Shehzada’, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next along with ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood with Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’ alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha and Divyendu Sharma. Then he went to do successful films like ‘Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety’, ‘Pati Patni aur who’, ‘Luka Chuppi’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’ among others.