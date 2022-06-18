NewsEntertainmentMovies
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to stream on Netflix on THIS date!

After ruling the roost with its theatrical run and destroying Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' at the box office, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is heading to OTT to serve a platter of horror and comedy.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' to stream on Netflix on THIS date!

NEW DELHI: After ruling the roost with its theatrical run and destroying Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' at the box office, the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is heading to OTT to serve a platter of horror and comedy.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The blockbuster is set to start streaming on Netflix from June 19, 2022. Sharing his excitement about the film releasing on the streaming platform, Kartik Aaryan said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiya' journey has been absolutely gratifying and fulfilling so far. I am super thrilled that the film has also found its home on Netflix and we continue entertaining viewers and all my fans around the world with Netflix."

The film, which is a sequel to the 2007 hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Talking about the film Producer Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studio adds, "It's such a great feeling to take 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' a notch higher, a true blue entertainer that tickled audiences funny bones while getting them on the edge of their seats - will now be witnessed at the comfort of the viewer through Netflix."

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?