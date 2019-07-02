Kartik Aaryan to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer 2007 horror-drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' is all set to get a sequel. And guess who is gonna star in the sequel. It will be none other than internet current sensation Kartik Aaryan.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kartik has been roped in by the makers to play the lead in the sequel. The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis."

The report also claimed that the writers are planing on weaving an interesting plot with music playing an important part in the sequel. The film is likely to go onthe floors by the year end.

Only a few months ago, it was reported that Farhad Samji will be writing and directing the film, which is in the development stage. And while nothing has been confirmed so far, an official annuncement regarding the same is expected in coming days.

Speaking of Kartik, he has wrapped up shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. He recently shared a photo from the sets of the film in Shimla, announcing the wrap-up of the film with Sara and Randeep Hooda.

He will also be seen in the remake of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.