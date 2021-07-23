Kartik Aaryan turns pilot in Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', first look poster hits internet!

New Delhi: RSVP and Baweja Studios are all set to revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in history with ‘Captain India’. Helmed by National award-winning director, Hansal Mehta, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, this inspiring action-drama will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

The actor will be seen playing the pilot who showed exemplary bravery and courage. The story is inspired by India’s biggest and most successful rescue missions from a war-torn country.

“Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal Sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," said Kartik Aaryan.

Talking about the film says producer Ronnie Screwvala, “Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan’s fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with ‘Captain India’.”

“Captain India is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience. This move as a Producer was a long time coming and I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta, and Kartik Aaryan. I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian," said writer and producer, Harman Baweja.

Hansal Mehta said, "Captain India’ which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands. I’m happy to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja on the film and I look forward to working with Kartik."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja, with Baweja Studios’ Vicky Bahri as a Co-Producer and RSVP's Sonia Kanwar serving as the Associate Producer, ‘Captain India’ will go on floors early next year.