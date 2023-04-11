topStoriesenglish2593796
Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan Spotted Together, Fans Demand 'Manjulika-Rooh Baba' Union In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film surpassed all expectations and received an overwhelming response from the audience. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

NEW DELHI: India's young superstar Kartik Aaryan is one of the most celebrated actors in the nation today. With every film releasing, his fan following is growing massive every single day. The superstar whose film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' set the bar high for the year 2022 is to date one of the most loved and cherished films. And his character Rooh Baba has a seperate fan following amongst kids and adults. 

Recently, Kartik Aaryan was spotted relishing a warm moment with Vidya Balan and the internet went berserk after their interaction. Comments flooded the post requesting the ‘OG’ Manjulika to unite with ‘Rooh Baba’ for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.  Checkout the video and the comments: 

A fan wrote, "Imagine them in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and How Bigger the franchise will become."

Another wrote, "Kartik Aryan is so lucky..he met The finest actress of industry Ms. Vidya Balan."

A fan writes "Wen Junior Moniolika meets Senior Monjolika."

A user writes "Haha bhool bhulaiya 3 me in dono ko hi cast kiya jaye."

Another writes "Manjulikas."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of films like 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', 'Aashiqui 3', and Kabir Khan's untitled next among a few other unannounced ones.

