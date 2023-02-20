Kashika Kapoor Announces her Debut Film ‘Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass’ on her Birthday

New Delhi: Kashika Kapoor who is one of the youngest talents in the Bollywood industry has always amazed the audience with her stunning looks and marvelous acting skills the actress recently on her birthday announced the title of her debut film by sharing an announcement video on her social media along with the actor Anuj Saini and Director Pradip Khairwair.

On 18 February, the actress turned 21 years old and gave a surprise to all her fans by announcing the title. She took to her social media and shared a video that showed Introducing Kashika Kapoor and Anuj Saini. The film also stars Alka Amin and Atul Shrivastav, Good Idea film, and Spunk Productions present AGMP. The film is helmed by Prradip Khairwair. The video is captioned as, "इक उम्मीद से इक दास्तान तक की ये उड़ान है आँगन से आसमान तक की...गीता लिखेगी जो कहानी, सुनेगी दुनिया सारी…" (From one hope to one story This is a flight from the courtyard to the sky...the story that Geeta will write, the whole world will hear).

Watch video here

For the unversed, Kashika will be portraying the character of Geeta, through her debut film. where she will also be showcasing her extremely impressive acting skills with a bunch of emotions involved. This 21-year-old actress is all set to be the next big name in the tinsel town with Ayushmati Geeta Matric Pass.

Expressing her emotions the actress says, "Finally the big announcement has happened, a film which is very close to my heart and a film which will showcase lots of emotions. Playing the character of Geeta isn't easy because the entire film is based on her and her story. I am grateful that I have got this opportunity for my debut film on my shoulders and I can just say that we are really putting lots and lots of hard work into this and I hope that once the film is out the audience will love it and shower their blessings on us."

As the actress shared people rushed to her comment section and showered it with all love to which one wrote, "Yo Ab Hoga Dhammal ..️" to which another wrote, "Congrats on the good work". We just can't wait to see this talented actress on the big screen with her stellar performance, stay tuned for more updates with us.