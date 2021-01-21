हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle’s first look with Pulkit Samrat in 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' out- See pics

"Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat (We will meet soon). So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed," Isabelle posted on Instagram along with photos in which she and Pulkit are seen in black and golden traditional outfits. 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' is being billed as an entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. 

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle’s first look with Pulkit Samrat in &#039;Suswagatam Khushaamadeed&#039; out- See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/pulkitsamrat

Mumbai: Budding actress Isabelle Kaif on Thursday (January 21) shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' with actor Pulkit Samrat, and social media could not stop noticing how much she resembles her sister, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

"Namaste - Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat (We will meet soon). So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed," Isabelle posted on Instagram along with photos in which she and Pulkit are seen in black and golden traditional outfits. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

 

 

Netizens couldn't stop comparing her to her sister Katrina. One commented: "Wow! Looking good. Just like your sister." Another wrote: "Ditto Katrina."

'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' is being billed as an entertainer with an underlying message on social harmony. It will have Pulkit essaying the role of a Delhi boy, Aman, with Isabelle playing the role of Noor, who hails from Agra. 

"Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She's extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised," Pukit said.

The duo recently shot for a Dandiya Raas number, 'Ban piya', for the film choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song features Pulkit and Isabelle with 400 background dancers.

"The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!" Acharya said.

'Suswagatam Khushaamadeed' is directed by Dhiraj Kumar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Isabelle KaifKatrina KaifPulkit SamratSuswagatam Khushaamadeed
Next
Story

#ShauryaStories: Bhuj The Pride of India
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M54S

Bollywood Breaking: First birthday of SSR after his demise!