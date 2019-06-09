close

Katrina Kaif shares BTS videos from 'Bharat' sets—Watch

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Bharat' took the box office by storm as soon as it hit the silver screens

Katrina Kaif shares BTS videos from &#039;Bharat&#039; sets—Watch

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' took the box office by storm as soon as it hit the silver screens. The film has received rave reviews and has been given a thumbs up by all the 'Bhai' fans.

Salman plays the male lead in the film and Katrina plays his love interest. Her character's name is Kumud Raina and she has given an impressive performance in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Kat took to Instagram and wrote a small note about her character in the film. She also shared some BTS videos from 'Bharat' sets.

The caption is, “Kumud Raina, will always be so close to my heart. I will really miss this experience and have loved every minute of playing this role. Everyone in the team gave their heart and soul into making this film. Everyday on set felt like a special day. Here is a little #BTS.#Bharat in cinemas now.”

'Bharat' has an array of talented actors from the film industry. It stars Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover to name a few.

The film released on June 5 and served as the perfect Eid treat for all Salman Khan fans.

