Khalnayak Turns 30: Sanjay Dutt Shares Throwback Video

The 1993 Bollywood blockbuster, Khalnayak, is a major milestone in actor Sanjay Dutt’s career. The drama, directed by Subhash Ghai, completed 30 years on June 15. On achieving this rare milestone, Sanjay Dutt expressed his gratitude towards the director and the entire cast and crew of Khalnayak. He shared a video on his Instagram handle, taking his fans back to 1993 when the movie had hit the silver screen. The clip includes the entire crew — Subhash Ghai in his director avatar along with the main stars, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Rakhee.

The video showcased iconic moments from the movie, including Rakhee’s visit her son in jail and romantic scenes between Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt's Special Post

Sanjay Dutt wrote a long caption along with the video which read, "I want to congratulate Subhashji one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhashji and Mukta Arts from making this film and me being a part of it, thank you once again. And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic.”

Many of his fans showered their love on the post as soon as it was shared.

A fan wrote,” I wish they would replay this movie in cinemas now.”

Another fan commented, "Sir please remake Khalnayak 2".

Among all the comments of Sanjay Dutt’s fans, his wife Maanayata Dutt commented on the post with a heart emoji.

About Khalnayak

Khalnayak, released in 1993, was directed by Subhash Ghai. The story revolved around a criminal Ballu, played by Sanjay Dutt, and inspector Ram, essayed by Jackie Shroff. Madhuri Dixit played Ganga, an undercover cop, sent to arrest Sanjay Dutt. Things change when Ganga finds out that Ballu is a good man and aids in his escape, making her, too, an accomplice in his crimes.

About Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is known for his versatile roles. Be it comedy or action or romantic, he has nailed every character on the silver screen. Some of his notable movies include Saajan, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Sadak among others.