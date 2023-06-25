Kiara Advani Stuns In Mirror Jacket, Promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha With Kartik Aaryan

JAIPUR: Sameer Vidwans directorial 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has raised the excitement of the fans ever since the trailer launch of the musical, romantic film. The promotional tour of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' in Rajasthan commenced from Jaipur on Saturday with lead actors Kartik and Kiara gracing the occasion.

The film crew and the actors visited the Jal Mahal, which stands as the epitome of love, an ideal destination for a film like 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to showcase the story of pure love.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a picture and a video of himself and Kiara Advani from the Jaipur promotional schedule of their film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. He captioned the photo, "Pakka? Sau Takka! SatyaPrem Ki Katha. 5 days to go," and the video, "Spreading love in the Pink City #SatyaPremKiKatha."

Kiara picked up a mirror-work jacket features padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front with a single button closure. The outfit comprised of mirror embellishments, intricate threadwork, sequinned patterns, and a tailored silhouette.

Meanwhile, she styled the jacket with a rust-orange floral-printed bra top featuring a white flower pattern, a plunging neckline, and cropped hem exposing her midriff. Kartik, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt and acid-washed denim jeans with a distressed design.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' marks a collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will release in theaters on June 29, 2023.