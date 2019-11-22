Kiara Advani wraps up 'Indoo Ki Jawani' shoot

Mumbai: Actress Kiara Advani has finished shooting for her upcoming film "Indoo Ki Jawani".

Kiara on Thursday took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of videos and pictures from the movie's wrap up party.

In the videos, she can be seen cutting a cake along with the whole cast and crew.

Backed by Nikkhil Advani, along with Madhu Bhojwani, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen, "Indoo Ki Jawani" marks the Hindi directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. "Indoo Ki Jawani" is touted as a coming-of-age comedy film.

It also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua.