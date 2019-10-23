close

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's first look from 'Indoo Ki Jawani' unveiled—Pic proof

The film has gone on the floors and the shooting has begun in Lucknow.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood's generation next actress Kiara Advani has her kitty full with meaty roles. She will be seen opposite newbie Aditya Seal, who made his debut in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2'.

'Indoo Ki Jawani' is being directed by Abir Sengupta and will hit the screens on June 5, 2020. Renowned movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first look of Kiara as Indoo.

He wrote: #Update: #IndooKiJawani begins filming in #Lucknow... Stars Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal... Directed by Abir Sengupta... Produced by TSeries, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples... 5 June 2020 release.

The comedy-drama is produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and Electric Apples.

Kiara was last seen in 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Shahid Kapoor. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The Hindi version turned out to be a blockbuster hit creating several records at the Box Office.

 

 

