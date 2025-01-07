Kingston: India’s First Sea-Horror Action-Adventure Trilogy, Set For Global Release

Indian cinema is gearing up for a groundbreaking release with Kingston, the country’s first-ever sea-horror action-adventure thriller. Set to be a grand pan-India trilogy, the film promises to offer an unprecedented cinematic experience with stunning visuals and an immersive narrative that will captivate audiences worldwide. The first look of this ambitious project, produced, fronted, and scored by the multi-talented GV Prakash Kumar, was recently unveiled, sparking excitement across the nation.

Kingston is slated for a theatrical release on March 7, 2025, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. A teaser for the highly anticipated film is set to drop on January 9, 2025, offering a glimpse into the thrilling world the movie promises to create.

GV Prakash took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the first look poster of Kingston, writing, "Elated to bring you the first look poster of #Kingston.. A thrilling sea fantasy adventure on the way for you all can't wait for you to see it.."

Blending chilling horror with intense action sequences set against the mysterious depths of the ocean, Kingston is set to be an edge-of-the-seat spectacle. Directed by Kamal Kumar Prakash, the film features talented actress Divya Bharathi and is produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with GV Prakash’s Parallel Pictures Universe. This epic three-part saga is poised to redefine genre cinema in India.

With its fusion of mythology, mystery, and high-stakes action, Kingston is expected to be a landmark film that appeals to both mass and class audiences alike, solidifying its place as a major project in Indian cinema.