Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan New Song: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde Pay Ode To Telangana Flower Festival With ‘Bathukamma’- Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Bollywood's one of the most celebrated stars, has launched the latest song, "Bathukamma", from his upcoming most anticipated movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." "Bathukamma" celebrates the annual flower festival, Bathukamma, celebrated by women in Telangana for nine days. The song features Salman Khan in traditional Telugu attire, showcasing his love for the regional culture. The song is an epitome of cultural richness and features a mix of traditional and modern music, with Pooja Hegde executing the dance in a graceful manner. The vibrant and colorful setup, traditional Telugu costumes, and 200 background dancers add a unique touch to the song, making it a visual delight.

The song was shot during the Bathukamma festival, making it an authentic representation of the event and a tribute to the beautiful Telugu culture that will be enjoyed by audiences worldwide. Salman Khan's films and songs featuring him have always been a hit among the masses, entertaining not just an individual fan but the entire family, transcending demographics and generations. The "Bathukamma" song is no exception.

With the launch of "Bathukamma," Salman Khan and the team of "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" have given a beautiful gift to Telugu culture enthusiasts. The music for "Bathukamma" is composed by Ravi Basrur and has delivered a delightful rendtion of a mix of mellow and soothing tunes of the southern part of the country that take the listeners on a surreal musical journey.

Santhosh Venky, Airaa Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur, Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole have given their voises to the song. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed, Ravi Basrur, Kinnal Raj & Harini Ivaturi.

A source close to production says, "Venkatesh was the one who suggested about the festival and then SK loved the idea on how the festival doesn't have a song dedicated to it and told the music director to have a song dedicated to the festival and women of Telangana and it will be his gift to the state through his movie."

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.