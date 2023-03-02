Billi Billi Song: Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde’s Chemistry Is Mind-Blowing In This Power-Packed Dance Number- Watch

New Delhi: The festival of Eid is round the corner and Salman Khan is back to entertain the audience with yet another dance number, ‘Billi Billi’, from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. ‘Billi Billi’ has been making the right noise on social media since Monday, when Salman Khan and his team launched the audio of the upbeat dance number sung and composed by Sukhbir. The audio ofthe songg is trending on music streaming platforms and national radio networks. A day back the team unveiled the teaser, which again grabbed the eyeballs for colourful visuals andana easy on eye hook step.

After the positive response to the early assets of ‘Billi Billi’, Team ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ launched the full music video today morning. With its upbeat party music and catchy lyrics by Kumaar, ‘Billi Billi’ is the latest addition to Salman Khan's list of dance numbers that have become national and global sensations.

With this song, Salman once again proves that he is not just an actor but also a master of dance steps that no one else can carry out and with unmatched flamboyance, and someone who knows how to get his fans moving and grooving to his tunes.

The two leads, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are seen sharing electrifying chemistry shaking their legs to this peppy dance number. 'Billi Billi' is set to establish Salman Khan as the ultimate master of dance steps, with its catchy music, energetic choreography, and Salman's electrifying performance. This song is a chartbuster as Salman Khan sets the dance floor on fire, once again!

The song also introduces the extended ensemble cast of the film – Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

This is the first time that Sukhbir has sung and composed a song for Salman Khan and the composer has delivered what can be termed a chartbuster dance number. What has also grabbed attention of fans on social media is the dashing look of Salman in white shirt and black jacket carrying his swag by the personality. After introduction to the romantic world of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Billi Billi takes the audience through the larger-than-life colourful world that celebrates the family bond and Indian culture.

‘Billi Billi’ has all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan dance number, and the song, much like the first one, Naiyo Lagda, is expected to top several musical charts in the days to come. With two songs out now, team Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan have now created the hunger in fans and cinema going audience for the film’s theatrical trailer, and an official update from producers, Salman Khan Films is now awaited.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.