Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Trailer Update: Salman Khan Unveils New Intense Motion Poster - Watch

New Delhi: With the music from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ruling the charts for the last 2 months the audience has been anxiously waiting for the trailer of the Salman Starrer. Today Finally Salman Khan announced the date of the trailer launch as April 10, 2023 with an intense motion poster. The motion poster starts with Salman looking intensely with a knife in his hand. But the real surprise is that instead of blood, we see flower petals spilling.

Salman Khan posted the motion poster with the caption, "Let the action begin!..." Giving a hint of the action packed trailer that is in store for us on 10th April. Taking to social media, Megastar Salman Khan shares “Let the action begin! #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Trailer out on April 10th.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan songs namely Yentamma, Bili Bili, Naiyo lagda & Falling in love give glimpses of the entertainer thats in store and people have been grooving to the music and eagerly waiting for the film's release.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid April 21, 2023, and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.