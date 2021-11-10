हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon flaunts her biker girl avatar as she begins 'Ganapath' shoot

Kriti Sanon will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film 'Ganapath', and her latest Instagram post has taken her fans' excitement one notch higher.

Kriti Sanon flaunts her biker girl avatar as she begins &#039;Ganapath&#039; shoot
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film 'Ganapath', and her latest Instagram post has taken her fans' excitement one notch higher.

On Wednesday, Kriti took to the photo-sharing application and shared a teaser video to introduce the character of Jassi that she is playing in the movie.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In the clip, she can be seen donning an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike.

Alongside the teaser, Kriti shared that she has started shooting for 'Ganapath'.

"Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule," she wrote.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' is set for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kriti Sanonbiker girl avatarkick-startsGanapath shootUK scheduleTiger Shroff
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi roars at Box Office, earns Rs 102 cr in 5 days!

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Woman wrestler, brother shot dead in Haryana