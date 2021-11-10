Kriti Sanon flaunts her biker girl avatar as she begins 'Ganapath' shoot

New Delhi: Kriti Sanon will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film 'Ganapath', and her latest Instagram post has taken her fans' excitement one notch higher.

On Wednesday, Kriti took to the photo-sharing application and shared a teaser video to introduce the character of Jassi that she is playing in the movie.

In the clip, she can be seen donning an uber-cool leather jacket and riding a bike.

Alongside the teaser, Kriti shared that she has started shooting for 'Ganapath'.

"Shoot Mode on. Super excited to start my #Ganapath journey as Jassi with full on action and loads of fun as I begin with the UK schedule," she wrote.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Ganapath' is set for its theatrical release on December 23, 2022.